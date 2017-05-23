Kansas unemployment rate drops slightly as Colorado's unemployment rates reaches record low

By Angie Haflich 25 minutes ago

Credit Creative Commons

The unemployment rate in Kansas dropped slightly as neighboring Colorado’s unemployment rate dropped to a record low last month.

According to the Wichita Eagle, preliminary estimates from the Kansas Department of Labor showed Kansas’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 3.8 percent in March to 3.7 percent in April.

But total Kansas non-farm jobs decreased by 4,800, while private sector jobs declined by 5,000 from March and in the past 12 months, Kansas lost 2,500 seasonally adjusted total non-farm jobs and 1,500 private sector jobs.

Meanwhile, as The Denver Post reports, Colorado’s unemployment rate dropped from 2.6 to a record-low 2.3 percent in April, but economists warn that the rate is so low –the lowest in the nation for the second consecutive month – that it is acting like an anchor on the state’s economy, leaving thousands of jobs unfilled and hurting the ability of businesses to meet customer demands. 

Tags: 
unemployment

Related Content

Kansas Jobless Rate Likely to Surpass Nation's Next Year

By Dec 6, 2016
The Wichita Eagle

Kansas has traditionally had a lower unemployment rate than the nation at large. But that looks to be changing next year, if analyst predictions hold true.

As The Wichita Eagle reports, the latest numbers have Kansas at 4.4 percent unemployment, slightly lower than the national average. But the U.S unemployment rate just dropped once again, to 4.6 percent. Meanwhile, experts expect the Kansas unemployment rate to rise to about 4.7 percent in 2018 based on current data.

"Skills Gap" Doesn't Explain Slow Hiring

By Nov 17, 2016
Forbes.com

Employers across the country are having trouble filling jobs, according to a new report from the Pew Charitable Trusts. These days it takes about 28 workdays to fill the average job vacancy. Ten years ago, jobs were filled an average of four days faster.

Oklahoma Sees Nation's Second-Largest Unemployment Increase

By Sep 23, 2016
Creative Commons

Over the past year, Oklahoma saw one of biggest unemployment increases of any state, reports The Oklahoman.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Oklahoma had the second-highest unemployment rate increase for the 12 months ending in August. The state’s unemployment rate rose 0.8 percent. The statewide average now sits at 5.1 percent.

While unemployment has been growing in Oklahoma over the last year, the pace of the job loss has been slowing since March. Many of the job losses came in the energy sector.

Colorado Jobless Rate Inches Up but Remains Low

By Aug 24, 2016
AP photo

Colorado's job market contracted slightly in July, reports The Colorado Springs Gazette. As a result, the state’s unemployment rate inched up to 3.8 percent.

Texas Unemployment Rebounds Slightly in June

By Jul 26, 2016
Houston Chronicle

The State of Texas experienced dismal job growth during the month of May. But now, reports The Houston Chronicle, the Lone Star State’s job numbers have rebounded somewhat.