Kansas unemployment rate drops slightly as Colorado's unemployment rates reaches record low

The unemployment rate in Kansas dropped slightly as neighboring Colorado’s unemployment rate dropped to a record low last month.

According to the Wichita Eagle, preliminary estimates from the Kansas Department of Labor showed Kansas’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 3.8 percent in March to 3.7 percent in April.

But total Kansas non-farm jobs decreased by 4,800, while private sector jobs declined by 5,000 from March and in the past 12 months, Kansas lost 2,500 seasonally adjusted total non-farm jobs and 1,500 private sector jobs.

Meanwhile, as The Denver Post reports, Colorado’s unemployment rate dropped from 2.6 to a record-low 2.3 percent in April, but economists warn that the rate is so low –the lowest in the nation for the second consecutive month – that it is acting like an anchor on the state’s economy, leaving thousands of jobs unfilled and hurting the ability of businesses to meet customer demands.