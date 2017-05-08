Kansas wheat crop projections down following annual wheat tour

Kansas’ hard red winter wheat crop is projected to be around 281 million bushels – about 185 million bushels less than last year’s crop.
As the Garden City Telegram http://www.gctelegram.com/news/kansas-wheat-crop-down-but-not-out-after-record-breaking/article_a9be8ec8-391d-5eb1-816a-266e34d8f52d.html reports, projections from the 2017 Wheat Quality Council’s Hard Winter Wheat Tour – which surveyed about 469 acres of wheat across the state – indicate that an average of 46.1 bushels of wheat per acre are projected for the surveyed territory.

The number of stops in the tour were reduced from 655 fields in 2016 to 469 in 2017 due largely to snow cover in western Kansas, where tour scouts were unable to take calculations.

The K-State Research and Extension Office issued an agronomy report last Monday found that the late April snowfall - which dumped from one to 21 inches of snow in western Kansas – affected roughly 40 percent of the state’s wheat acreage, but Alec Horton, head agronomist at Horton Feed Services in Leoti, said farmers should wait a week to 10 days before making any decisions about tearing out wheat acres. 

