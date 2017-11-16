Large Solar Project In Texas Likely No More If Tariffs Imposed

By Angie Haflich 7 minutes ago

Credit CCO Creative Commons

A large solar project in Texas has been put on hold and will likely be canceled if the Trump administration goes ahead with imposing tariffs on cheaper panels made in China.

As KUT reports, a 100-megawatt solar farm was being planned outside of Fort Stockton, Texas that would have brought 300 to 400 people at its peak but a threat of tariffs on Chinese solar panel imports would likely make the project too costly to pursue because solar panels account for about 40 percent of the cost of a solar plant.

The threat of tariffs started in September when the US International Trade Commission agreed with two US solar panel manufacturers that they were hurt by cheaper Chinese imports. To level the playing field, the commission supported imposing tariffs.

That might help those US manufacturers but it will likely end up costing solar jobs in the US by making panels less affordable.

Charlie Hemmeline of the Texas Solar Power Association said the solar industry in Texas accounts for over 15,000 jobs. 

Tags: 
solar

Related Content

Where Do HPPR States Rank When It Comes To Energy Efficiency?

By Oct 18, 2017
Wallethub

The average American family spends $2,000 per year on energy. But some states are far more energy efficient than others. The personal finance website Wallethub set out to discover which states are doing more with less energy.

Nebraska's Solar Power Generation On the Rise

By Angie Haflich Jul 10, 2017
Creative Commons CC0

Nebraska’s solar power generation has increased from around one megawatt at the start of 2016 to over 13 megawatts by mid-2017.

That is what David Bracht of the Nebraska Energy Office recently told NET Nebraska.

High March winds credited with boosting wind power in Colorado, other High Plains states

By Angie Haflich Jun 20, 2017
ewea.org

While winds were blamed for spreading wildfires that raged across parts of the High Plains in early March, they are also being credited with boosting wind power’s share in High Plains states, including Colorado.

As The Denver Post reports, solar and wind power for the first time accounted for 10 percent of a month’s electricity generated in the U.S.

Despite big gains, Colorado falls out of top ten states in solar capacity rankings

By Mar 28, 2017
Andy Cross / The Denver Post

The solar capacity of the state of Colorado increased by 70 percent last year, reports The Denver Post.

That may seem like an impressive leap forward—and it is—but Colorado’s solar ranking among states actually fell last year. That’s because other states increased their capacity even more than the Centennial State.

Colorado and Texas rank in top 10 in the nation for solar energy employment

By Angie Haflich Feb 8, 2017
Creative Commons CC0

Colorado and Texas each rank in the top 10 un the nation as hubs of solar energy employment.

As The Denver Post reports, Colorado’s solar companies added more than 1,000 workers last year, according to the National Solar Jobs Census, allowing the state to maintain its top-10 ranking as a hub of solar energy employment.