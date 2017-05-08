Leoti horse McCraken places eighth in Kentucky Derby

By Angie Haflich 2 minutes ago

Credit COURTESY / COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

The western Kansas horse that ran in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby finished in eighth place.

As The Wichita Eagle reports, McCraken, owned by Leoti’s Janis Whitham, finished eighth after going off at 6-1 – the third best odds of the 20 horses that ran in the coveted race. 

After starting in the 15th gate, the three-year-old broke to the middle of the pack but never had a spurt to get to the front.

It was Always Dreaming – a horse that had never even run in a stakes race before the start of April – that from the fifth gate, pulled away down the stretch to get first, following by Looking at Lee in second and Battle of Midway in third.

Always Dreaming shared pre-race odds at 9-2 with Irish War Cry, which finished tenth.  

Only the top five came away with purses – Always Dreaming with $1.2 million, Lookin’ at Lee with $400,000 and Battle of Midway coming away with $200,000. The fourth and fifth place finishers received $100,000 and $60,000 respectively. 

