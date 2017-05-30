Library in Texas Panhandle seeking people interested in sharing accounts of March 6 wildfires

In an effort to document the March 6 wildfires that burned several hundred thousand acres in the Texas Panhandle, the Hemphill County Library in Canadian is hoping to people will share their experiences with the fires.

As The Canadian Record reports, the Perryton Fire complex that originated in Ochiltree County and spread across Lipscomb, Hemphill, and Roberts counties on March 6 burned more than 318,000 acres, destroyed two homes and caused one death. It was the third largest in Texas A&M Forest Service history.

Librarian April Dillon told the Canadian Record that she and other staff members want to gather accounts from farmer, ranchers, firefighters and others who fought the fires, as well as information about ongoing relief efforts.

To record the stories, a room is being set up where people can be filmed telling their stories. The library is also seeking photos of the fire that can be scanned.

Those interested in contributing to the project can contact the library at 806-323-8915 or at library79014@gmail.com