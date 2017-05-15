Life expectancy in Oklahoma Panhandle growing faster than in rest of state

By 6 minutes ago

Credit NewsOK.com

According to a new study, life expectancies in some parts of Oklahoma are growing at a more rapid pace than in others.

NewsOK reports that the Oklahoma Panhandle has exhibited a marked increase in life expectancy since 1980, showing a gain of between four and five percent, one of the strongest surges in the state.

The area in and around Oklahoma City saw the most pronounced increase in lifespan, with an increase of 5.74 percent, while Kiowa County was the only county to see lifespans grow more brief over the past few decades. Lives in Kiowa County in 2014 were .74 percent shorter than they were in 1980. The average lifespan in that county is less than 73 years, whereas the state’s overall rate is more than 76 years.

Eight other counties saw life expectancy increases of less than 1 percent, including Jefferson, Okfuskee, Beckham, Carter, Garvin, Dewey, Murray and Stephens counties

Tags: 
life expectancy
Oklahoma health
rural health

Related Content

Oklahoma marketplace in danger of losing its last insurer

By Mar 26, 2017
KFOR

Oklahoma may lose its last insurer on the healthcare marketplace next year, reports KFOR. The number of insurers on the Oklahoma exchange has fallen after several carriers sustained significant losses.

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak noted the “absence of legislative action to create a solution that can restore the stability of our health insurance system.”

State legislators consider rolling back health coverage for Oklahomans

By Mar 22, 2017
Oklahoma Watch

While legislators in Washington are mired in the process of deciding whether to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, lawmakers in Oklahoma are devising their own plan that could affect coverage for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans.

Oklahoma sees spike in flu deaths

By Feb 26, 2017
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Deaths due to the flu have been spreading across Oklahoma, reports KFOR.

According to officials from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 37 deaths related to the flu have now been recorded in the state. That total includes nine in recent days. Tulsa County has been hit the hardest, with 10 deaths this year in that county alone.

Across Oklahoma, almost 1,500 people have been hospitalized due to influenza this year.

Oklahoma to Open First Women's Clinic in 40 Years

By Sep 21, 2016
Sue Ogrocki / AP photo

Oklahoma has opened its first new abortion clinic in over forty years, reports Refinery29.

In fact, Gerald Ford was president the last time Oklahoma opened a new family planning clinic. The Trust Women South Wind Women's Center will provide many services to women, including abortions, Ob/Gyn care, family planning, adoption services, and emergency contraception.

In Oklahoma, Sales of Tobacco to Teens Double

By Jul 27, 2016
Duncan Banner

Tobacco sales to minors have doubled in Oklahoma over the past four years, reports The Duncan Banner.

The rise in sales was detected by more retailers selling tobacco products to undercover minors during random checks throughout the state. This year’s non-compliance rate of 14 percent is more than twice the seven percent recorded only four years ago.