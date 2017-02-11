Life without Light Clutter

This week on Prairie Tayles, Karen Madorin shares the beauty of the night sky on the High Plains, where there the lack of city lights allows the stars to truly shine.

When I talk to friends who love to live in cities, they often wonder what we do for fun in our rural setting. Even my former students who live in a nearby small town frequently asked, “Don’t you get bored in the country? All you have to do is watch grass grow.” Anyone who reads my essays knows I don’t get bored even though we don’t have any neon lights or busy city streets lined with businesses that cater to people who just want to have fun.

On that note, one of the advantages of living far, far from an urban area is the clarity of our night skies. Without the reflection of city lights cluttering the inky background, stars, planets, meteor showers, and satellites pop and sparkle like expensive diamonds resting on rich, black velvet in a fine jewelry store.

Any clear night is a good evening to sky watch, but August with its Persiod meteors showers bombarding the wee hours’ dark canvas with scores of meteors per hour guarantees even the most lackluster sky-watcher a chance to experience heavenly magic. In November, folks get another chance to see a significant show when the Leonids appear in the southern sky. Not nearly as many meteors as the Persiod showers arc through the darkness per hour, but the show is amazing enough that it is worth rising early to watch.

Even without meteor showers putting on a light show, ten or fifteen minutes standing on a dark hilltop guarantees unforgettable views of the moon. I especially love watching the communion wafer–like full orb rising in the east until it creates light enough to cast odd shaped shadows about the yard and pastures. Once that happens, my imagination takes off, and I know exactly how ancient people generated some of their stories of creatures that roam the night.

Under darker skies, it’s fun to wait for a falling star so I can make a hasty wish before it vanishes or keep watch for orbiting satellites that follow a set path in their nightly orbits. On very rare occasions, we might be lucky enough to see the Northern Lights dancing to a tune we can’t hear.

While some might consider us deprived because we live far from city lights, I don’t see it that way at all. Without that interference, we have a view of the night heavens that few enjoy.