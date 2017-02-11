Related Program: 
Prairie Tayles

Life without Light Clutter

By 7 minutes ago

Credit www.goodfreephotos.com

When I talk to friends who love to live in cities, they often wonder what we do for fun in our rural setting.  Even my former students who live in a nearby small town frequently asked, “Don’t you get bored in the country?  All you have to do is watch grass grow.” Anyone who reads my essays knows I don’t get bored even though we don’t have any neon lights or busy city streets lined with businesses that cater to people who just want to have fun.

On that note, one of the advantages of living far, far from an urban area is the clarity of our night skies.  Without the reflection of city lights cluttering the inky background, stars, planets, meteor showers, and satellites pop and sparkle like expensive diamonds resting on rich, black velvet in a fine jewelry store. 

Any clear night is a good evening to sky watch, but August with its Persiod meteors showers bombarding the wee hours’ dark canvas with scores of meteors per hour guarantees even the most lackluster sky-watcher a chance to experience heavenly magic.  In November, folks get another chance to see a significant show when the Leonids appear in the southern sky.  Not nearly as many meteors as the Persiod showers arc through the darkness per hour, but the show is amazing enough that it is worth rising early to watch. 

Even without meteor showers putting on a light show, ten or fifteen minutes standing on a dark hilltop guarantees unforgettable views of the moon.  I especially love watching the communion wafer–like full orb rising in the east until it creates light enough to cast odd shaped shadows about the yard and pastures.  Once that happens, my imagination takes off, and I know exactly how ancient people generated some of their stories of creatures that roam the night.

Under darker skies, it’s fun to wait for a falling star so I can make a hasty wish before it vanishes or keep watch for orbiting satellites that follow a set path in their nightly orbits. On very rare occasions, we might be lucky enough to see the Northern Lights dancing to a tune we can’t hear.

While some might consider us deprived because we live far from city lights, I don’t see it that way at all.  Without that interference, we have a view of the night heavens that few enjoy.

          

Tags: 
prairie tayles
High Plains

Related Content

Weather forecasting a miserable job

By Feb 4, 2017
Creative Commons Zero - CC0

Weather forecasters have a miserable job. On one hand, they predict impending catastrophic weather and save lives. Think of residents if Oklahoma who made it to shelter before devastating F5 tornadoes bore down on their neighborhoods and businesses. On the other, these predictions are often wrong. A  cell fritzes out, leaving the audience to compare yesterday’s hero to the boy who cried wolf. It’s a dilemma.

Quilted treasures

By Jan 28, 2017

I’d be the first to tell you I’m not a quilter and unlikely to become one unless catastrophe requires me to recycle old clothing remnants into blankets to warm me or my loved ones in the cold of winter. While I don’t have patience to construct such intricate coverlets, I admire those who do. When our youngest daughter learned to quilt in a high school sewing class, I was thrilled she’d continue a family tradition that has waned since my great-grandmother last sorted through her ragbag to come up with pieces to create a lovely blue and red star heirloom that my mother treasures.

Misguided perceptions

By Angie Haflich Jan 21, 2017
http://www.cgpgrey.com/

Ask people from outside Kansas to describe our state and many would state definitely, “It’s flat.” A drive across western Kansas on I-70 or Highway 54 would support their idea of monotonously level terrain. What folks passing through don’t realize is that highway planners intentionally select the easiest route to turn into an interstate. It’s cheaper to build and easier to drive. Travelers who never travel the two lane black tops that weave one little community to another don’t have a clue about our river valleys and rolling hills.

When scavenger becomes scavenged

By Dec 31, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

Mother Nature does a fantastic job of cleaning up after herself. Humans could learn a trick or ten from the efficient way natural processes clean water, recycle plants into humus, and tidy up dead critters lying on roadways. For each specific job, creatures abound to make sure nothing stinky lies around too long. Two of my favorite helpers include the roadkill eradication team: magpies and turkey vultures. 