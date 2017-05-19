LIVE in the Studio: Amarillo College Guitar Ensemble

High Plains Morning was thrilled to welcome guitar instructor Homero Campos of Amarillo College and his students to play LIVE in the studio.

First, we lined up the Suzuki Guitar Ensemble, with student ranging from age 8 to 16. These kids learn to play by ear, then they learn to read music. It's called the "mother tongue" approach, treating the music like a new language.

The students played three tunes:

Meadow Minuet by Frank Longay

All my Loving by The Beatles

Ode to Joy by Beethoven

Amarillo College Suzuki Guitar Ensemble

All of the young musicians did a beautiful performance for our listener audience, so we thank the Suzuki group: Cody, Mayzie, Andrew, Bennet, Ileah, Olivia, & Michelle.

Here's footage of their performance!

--------------------------------------------

After the Suzuki group, we hosted three gifted students from the Amarillo College Guitar Ensemble -- all of whom are majoring in guitar performance at the college. Their studies focus on jazz concepts and improvisation. Musicians Jace Rodgers, Joel Carbajal, and Edwin Santillan performed three pieces:

I'll Close My Eyes by Buddy Kaye & Billy Reid

Blue Bossa by Kelly Dorham

Autumn Leaves by Johnny Mercer

Here's live footage of the in-studio performance!

Amarillo College Guitar Ensemble - Jazz

--------------------------------------------

High Plains Public Radio wants to send out a BIG THANKS to all the talented musicians for their beautiful performance. For more information about summer camps at Amarillo College, check out their website.