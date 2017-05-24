Live In-Studio: Maggie Burt (Bad Magik Musik Festival)

Are you a good witch or a bad witch?

Today on High Plains Morning, we had Scott Stine live in the studio to talk about the Bad Magik Musik Fest that takes over Sam Houston Park this SATURDAY from noon to 9p. It's famliy-friendly, dog-welcoming, and features community-minded local vendors, artists, food, and fun.

The bill includes area favorites City Will Shake!, Jason Hodges, Deathbelles, and more. Check out the full musical lineup on their website.

To promote the fantastic variety of local folk, rock, singer-songwriter, Americana, blues, and doom pop on the ticket, Maggie Burt took the mic with her cousin Jordan Massingill on accompanying vocals and Ben Smeaton on djembe.

Don't miss Maggie (with her full band!) and the entire Bad Magik lineup THIS SATURDAY in Sam Houston Park from noon to 9pm. There's also an after-party at Golden Light Cantina at 9pm.

For more info, see their Facebook invite!

Here's the in-studio performance, in case you missed it!