Living Room Concert: Adler & Hearne - Live in Amarillo

Don't miss Adler & Hearne, live in Amarillo, as they make their return to the HPPR Living Room Concert Series!

Friday, September 1, 2017

Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley, Amarillo)

Doors @ 7p | Show @ 7:30p

Suggested donation: $15

RSVP here, or call us at 806.367.9088 and we'll put you on the list. We can't wait to see you there!

-----------------------------------------

From Texas’ upper east side in the rural arts hamlet of Winnsboro, award-winning performing songwriters Lynn Adler and Lindy Hearne (self-proclaimed “organic song farmers”) are stopping by Amarillo for a one-night-only HPPR Living Room Concert. They'll serve up seasoned, original songs mixed with fresh harvests of homegrown music in a spirited and soulful genre they define simply as "Texas Folk,” with subtle jazz and blues overtones.

Learn more about these two "organic song farmers" on their website and on their Facebook page. Hear tracks from their latest album, Simpatico, by checking out their music site!

Sponsored by Chalice Abby & Evocation Coffee