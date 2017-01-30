Living Room Concert: Beppe Gambetta

“One of the "best flatpickers anywhere.”

—The Huffington Post

Beppe Gambetta - Live in Amarillo

Chalice Abbey ~ 2717 Stanley

Doors @ 7p | Show @ 7:30p

Sugg. donation: $15

***ALERT: This show will likely sell out!

Please RSVP online now, or call 806.367.9088.

High Plains favorite Beppe Gambetta, the Italian acoustic guitarist and singer, will be swinging through Amarillo again – and you do not want to miss this show. A native of Genova (a.k.a. Genoa), he is a composer, teacher, author, and researcher of traditional music and instruments.

Beppe has been called a "virtual United Nations of influences: Italian, Ukrainian, Appalachian, Sardinian, Celtic." In 1977, Gambetta founded Red Wine, an Italian bluegrass band. He wrote the first Italian instructional book on flatpicking. His style evokes Doc Watson's picking, as well as Moravian folk music; it’s characterized by flashy licks, intricate cross-picking patterns, open tunings, and fluid slides along the neck of the guitar.

Although Beppe is based in Genova, Italy, he travels throughout North America every year. He has performed in the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kansas, MerleFest in North Carolina, the Kerrville Folk Festival in Texas and festivals in Winnipeg and Edmonton. He has appeared on the radio programs All Things Considered and eTown. He’s performed with David Grisman, Gene Parsons, Doc Watson, Norman Blake, banjo player Tony Trischka, cellist Rushad Eggleston, and the band Men of Steel, which comprises Dan Crary, Tony McManus, and Don Ross.