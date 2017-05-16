Living Room Concert: Nikki Talley & Jason Sharp - Live in Amarillo

Since HPPR loves hosting brilliant artists who live in a van...don't miss HPPR's Living Room Concert Series as we present North Carolina's own folk-country dynamos, NIKKI TALLEY & JASON SHARP!

Saturday, June 17th.

Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley, Amarillo)

Doors @ 7p | Show @ 7:30p

Suggested donation: $15

-----------------------------------------

See Nikki & Jason bang the roof off with "Big Ol' Robin", and then take it back down with "Travelin' On."

Read about their music + journey as traveling artists on their website.

-----------------------------------------

RSVP online or call 806.367.9088! We can't wait to see you there!

Sponsored by Chalice Abby & Evocation Coffee