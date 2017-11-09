Man Arrested On Criminal Threat Allegation Following Unfounded Report Of Active Shooter

An investigation into reports of an active shooter at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City Wednesday night proved to be unfounded, but a man was arrested for sending threatening emails to a hospital associate.

According to a press release from Garden City Police issued Thursday, Centura Health/Catholic Health Initiatives received email threats referring to a civil litigation case the company was involved in.

After consulting with law enforcement, St. Catherine Hospital and the Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Grant County initiated security protocols and were placed on limited access based on the email threats.

Garden City police were contacted in regard to a possible active shooter by friends and family of two people inside the hospital who were unaware of why the security protocol was initiated.

After police performed a full-scale sweep of the hospital, the report was determined to be unfounded.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Scott Bain of Ulysses on an allegation of aggravated criminal threat for the emails.