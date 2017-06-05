Meet Annie Langthorn, the Oklahoma Democratic Party’s youngest chair ever

By 1 hour ago

Annie Langthorn
Credit Annie Langthorn/Elle

Oklahoma’s Democratic Party has elected its youngest party chair ever.

In a profile in Elle magazine, 24-year-old Annie Langthorn says she became interested in politics in high school, volunteering and interning with candidates. She even skipped her own high school graduation to attend the Oklahoma State Democratic Convention.

Langthorn beat out four other candidates for her new role as state chair.

The Democratic Party has been languishing in Oklahoma for years. The Washington Post recently described the state party as “basically on life support.” Langthorn won the position by appealing to the party’s desire for new ideas and enthusiasm.

Langthorn says she’s particularly interested in helping the environment and supporting LGBT and women’s rights in Oklahoma.

Tags: 
Oklahoma politics
Democratic party

