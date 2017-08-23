Microbreweries Continue To Pop Up In Kansas

By Angie Haflich 1 minute ago

Credit QUINN DOMBROWSKI / FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

There are several options for brewery enthusiasts in The Sunflower State, where about 30 breweries have popped up in just the past decade.

As Kansas Agland reports, Beaver – the smallest town in Kansas – has become a destination for pub crawlers since Mo’s Place Grill and Brewpub began serving their brew in 2004. The brewery now belongs to Austin Bell and Dale Kaiser who reopened it as Beaver Brewery at Mo’s Place last February. 

Bell said the brewery has seen a steady stream of customers from a 60-mile radius, who oftentimes take as many as three to four tours of breweries in a day.

“It’s a country cruise; it’s a destination,” Bell said. “People are like ‘let’s go to Mo’s place.”

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, there are 43 microbreweries in Kansas – mostly in northeast and central Kansas - including Gellas Diner and Liquid Bread Brewing Company and Defiance Brewery in Hays.  The Dodge City Brewery in Dodge City, which opened in July, is the only microbrewery in western Kansas. 

Tags: 
breweries
distillery

Related Content

Dodge City micro-brewery expected to open in June

By Angie Haflich Apr 13, 2017
Gerald B. Keane

The first micro-brewery in Dodge City and one of the only ones in southwest Kansas is pushing for a June opening.

As The Dodge City Globe reports, Dodge City Brewing  is currently under construction near Third Avenue and Spruce Street.

Once open, the brewery will offer more than 30 recipes and currently has six featured beers including Space Cowboy, Demon Red Ale, Pete’s Brown Ale, Uncle Johnny’s Cream Ale, Samurai Cowboy and Maurice Wit.

Brewers in Oklahoma Excited About New Liquor Law

By Aug 18, 2016
Quinn Dombrowski / Flickr Creative Commons

A new Oklahoma liquor law is set to take effect in a little over a week. And, as KOKI reports, Oklahoma craft beer brewers are making final preparations for the shift.

No more brewery leftovers for cattle?

By Apr 18, 2014
Flickr Commons / Niels Linneberg

Few people connect craft breweries with cattle feed. But passing along the spent grains from the brewing process, like barley and wheat, to livestock ranchers is a common practice. Although now, that relationship could be in jeopardy.

Boot Hill Distillery receives national recognition for its vodka

By Angie Haflich Feb 24, 2017
Boot Hill Distillery

Boot Hill Distillery calls itself a “soil-to-sip” distillery because it is owned by three western Kansas farmers who grow 100 percent of the grain used in crafting its spirits, which has proven to be a winning formula, as the startup recently received national recognition for its vodka.

“We do all the milling, mashing, fermentation, distillation and bottling here on site,” said Mark Vierthaler, director of marketing and distiller at Boot Hill Distillery. “So it’s 100 percent a western Kansas product, which we’re very proud of.”