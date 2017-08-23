Microbreweries Continue To Pop Up In Kansas

There are several options for brewery enthusiasts in The Sunflower State, where about 30 breweries have popped up in just the past decade.

As Kansas Agland reports, Beaver – the smallest town in Kansas – has become a destination for pub crawlers since Mo’s Place Grill and Brewpub began serving their brew in 2004. The brewery now belongs to Austin Bell and Dale Kaiser who reopened it as Beaver Brewery at Mo’s Place last February.

Bell said the brewery has seen a steady stream of customers from a 60-mile radius, who oftentimes take as many as three to four tours of breweries in a day.

“It’s a country cruise; it’s a destination,” Bell said. “People are like ‘let’s go to Mo’s place.”

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, there are 43 microbreweries in Kansas – mostly in northeast and central Kansas - including Gellas Diner and Liquid Bread Brewing Company and Defiance Brewery in Hays. The Dodge City Brewery in Dodge City, which opened in July, is the only microbrewery in western Kansas.