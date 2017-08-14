Monday's Solar Eclipse Path Likely To Draw Many To Nebraska

By Angie Haflich 1 hour ago

Credit NASA.gov

As NPR reported last week, the small town of Alliance, Nebraska is preparing for an onslaught of visitors, including Nebraska Gov.  Pete Ricketts, who announced he will be at Carhenge in Alliance Nebr to view Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Carhenge, which archaeologists think was built to mark celestial events, is similar to Stonehenge except instead of stones - as the name implies - it’s made of cars. And, as NPR reported last week, as if pre-ordained - it’s located in the path of totality for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Credit Wikipedia

Carhenge is located just north of Alliance, Nebraska, where the eclipse’s path of totality – where the moon will completely cover the sun - will cut across the state diagonally from the southeast to the northwest.

According to NASA.gov, the path of totality will actually stretch from Charleston, South Carolina to Salem, Oregon. Observers outside of that path will still be able to view a partial solar eclipse. 

Tags: 
solar eclipse
lunar eclipse
Alliance Nebraska
Carhenge
NPR

Related Content

Supermoon Eclipse is Sunday

By Brad Nuest Sep 25, 2015
NASA

Fall is right around the corner and if you’re a stargazer this is good news.  The nights are longer, the temperatures cooler and the bugs will soon be gone. This month is a great time to get out and observe one of nature’s best events - a total lunar eclipse.  

Don't miss the rare blood moon tonight

By Cindee Talley Apr 14, 2014

There was a time when a blood moon didn't happen for 300 years. Tonight's forecast of mostly clear skies across the high plains should give good visibility to the total lunar eclipse. The moon will have a burnt reddish orange color. The eclipse will be seen about 1am central time.