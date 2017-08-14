Monday's Solar Eclipse Path Likely To Draw Many To Nebraska

As NPR reported last week, the small town of Alliance, Nebraska is preparing for an onslaught of visitors, including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who announced he will be at Carhenge in Alliance Nebr to view Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Carhenge, which archaeologists think was built to mark celestial events, is similar to Stonehenge except instead of stones - as the name implies - it’s made of cars. And, as NPR reported last week, as if pre-ordained - it’s located in the path of totality for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Carhenge is located just north of Alliance, Nebraska, where the eclipse’s path of totality – where the moon will completely cover the sun - will cut across the state diagonally from the southeast to the northwest.

According to NASA.gov, the path of totality will actually stretch from Charleston, South Carolina to Salem, Oregon. Observers outside of that path will still be able to view a partial solar eclipse.