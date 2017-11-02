Moran And Marshall Propose Legislation To Improve Livestock Disaster Programs

By Angie Haflich 2 minutes ago

Credit Valarie Smith / High Plains Public Radio

A package of bills to improve and reform livestock disaster programs during times of disaster have been introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, respectively, by Congressman Roger Marshall, R-KS, and Sen. Jerry Moran, R-KS, respectively.

This from the High Plains Journal.

The four bills were introduced Wednesday and address changes to two USDA programs – the Farm Service Agency’s Livestock Indemnity Program and Emergency Conservation Program. The changes to those programs are based on Kansas farmers’ and ranchers’ feedback following southwest Kansas wildfires earlier this year and many other recent natural disasters.

Moran and Marshall said in speaking with farmers and ranchers in Clark County, Kansas, impacted by the march 6 wildfire it became apparent that there is a lot of red tape they must go through.

Moran said the impact of the legislation will be felt nationwide, particularly as natural disasters continue to impact farmers and ranchers in other parts of the country. 

