Most HPPR States Fare Well In Child Poverty Rankings

Among economically developed countries, the United States has the seventh highest rate of child poverty. Twenty-nine percent of the children in America live below the poverty line.

The personal-finance website Wallethub recently set out to find which states have the most child poverty. The site studied 21 key indicators to compile the rankings.

None of the states in the HPPR listening area fell into the top ten.

In fact, Oklahoma was the only HPPR state in the top half of the list, landing at number 11. Texas was ranked number 29 for child poverty, while Colorado landed at number 35 and Nebraska at number 40.

Mississippi was found to have the highest rate of underprivileged children per capita, while New Hampshire landed at the bottom of the list.