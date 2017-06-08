National and international news outlets report on significance of override of Brownback veto

By Angie Haflich 1 hour ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

National press reports of significance of override of Brownback agenda

Several national news outlets, following the Kansas Legislature’s override of Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a $1.2 billion tax increase Tuesday night, reported about the move’s significance.

The New York Times reported that lawmakers, fed up with gaping budget shortfalls, inadequate school funding and insufficient revenue, was akin to Brownback’s deeply conservative state turning on him and his philosophy that cutting taxes and cutting the size of government were the keys to making the state thrive.

The Washington Post reported that the move exposes the challenges that accompany one-party control as well as the risks involved with pursuing similar policy at the national level.

Reuters reported Brownback’s reaction to the veto override – something he thinks is a “big step backwards” that will hurt the state’s efforts to spur economic growth, which was also reported on by the Topeka-Capital Journal.

Tags: 
Kansas budget
Kansas Legislature
Governor Sam Brownback

Related Content

Kansas Districts In Budget Limbo As They Await Governor’s Action On School Funding Bill

By Jun 7, 2017

School districts across Kansas are breathing a bit easier after the Legislature passed a school funding plan and a tax law that provides the money for it.

Ideally, districts would want to have most of their budgets done by now so school boards could approve them and publish in August.

But not this year, as lawmakers have struggled to agree on a plan to adequately fund schools in the face of a June 30 deadline from the state Supreme Court. 

Brownback Signs Bill Adding Abortion Information Requirements

By Jun 7, 2017

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback signed a bill Wednesday morning requiring abortion providers to give patients information listing their credentials, any disciplinary actions meted out against them and whether they have malpractice insurance.

The bill also requires the information to be provided at least 24 hours before a procedure and printed on white paper in black 12-point, Times New Roman font.

Kansas Tax Cut Experiment Comes To An End As Lawmakers Vote To Raise Taxes

By editor Jun 7, 2017

Kansas lawmakers have voted to roll back a series of major tax cuts that became an example for conservative lawmakers around the country but didn't deliver the growth and prosperity promised by Gov. Sam Brownback, a Republican.

A coalition of conservative Republicans, some of whom voted for sweeping tax cuts in 2012 or defended them in the years since, sided with moderates and Democrats to override Brownback's veto of a $1.2 billion tax increase.

Who wants to be Kansas governor? Candidates lining up for 2018 campaign

By May 24, 2017
Kansas Public Radio

The filing deadline isn’t until next June. But candidates already are lining up for what could be the toughest job in Kansas: succeeding Gov. Sam Brownback.

Four hopefuls are at least tentatively in the race and several more are thinking about getting in, including some Republican heavyweights.

Who?

Well, Kansas Secretary of State and political lightning rod Kris Kobach for one. Interviewed at the Kansas Republican Party’s state convention earlier this year, he said, “I am taking a very serious look at the governor’s race.”

Former Kansas Agriculture Secretary Svaty Announces Bid For Governor

By May 17, 2017

A former Kansas legislator who also served as the state agriculture secretary and as a regional official in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is running for governor.

Joshua Svaty, 37, launched his bid for the Democratic nomination Tuesday at the Ellsworth Co-op, not far from the farm where he grew up.

Dressed casually in jeans and an open-collared shirt, Svaty told a small crowd of supporters that he was running to “undo the damage” done to education, health care and the state’s transportation system by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s economic policies. 

Legislature Approves A Tax Plan — And Brownback Promises A Veto

By Jun 6, 2017

On Day 108 of the Kansas Legislature’s session, lawmakers got down to business. They passed a school funding bill that adds nearly $300 million over two years for public education, then they approved a $1.2 billion tax plan.

But minutes after the Senate’s 26-14 tax plan vote, Gov. Sam Brownback said he would veto the package, which would put more than 300,00 small businesses and farmers back on the tax rolls, add a third income tax bracket and restore a number of tax deductions and credits.

Plan to raise $1.2 billion in tax revenue passed by Kansas Senate, rejected by Kansas House

By Angie Haflich May 31, 2017
kansastravel.org

A bill that would have raised $1.2 billion in tax revenue during the next two years was approved by the Kansas Senate and then promptly rejected by the House Tuesday night.

Kansas House Rejects $1.2B Plan To Repeal Most Brownback Tax Cuts

By May 23, 2017

Kansas lawmakers marked the fifth anniversary of Gov. Sam Brownback’s signature income tax cuts becoming law by rejecting a bill that would have largely repealed them.

The bill defeated Monday night by the House was similar to a measure rejected May 10 by the Senate. Both would have raised more than $1 billion over two years to cover a projected budget shortfall of $900 million by increasing income tax rates and repealing a controversial exemption given to more than 330,000 business owners and farmers. 

Bill that would have repealed Brownback tax cuts withdrawn by Kansas House negotiators

By Angie Haflich May 21, 2017
nps.gov

A measure aimed at repealing Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax policy was withdrawn by House negotiators Thursday.

As The Topeka Capital-Journal reports, House negotiators withdrew an offer to the Senate for simultaneous votes on nearly full repeal of tax cuts signed five years ago by Gov. Sam Brownback.