National and international news outlets report on significance of override of Brownback veto

National press reports of significance of override of Brownback agenda

Several national news outlets, following the Kansas Legislature’s override of Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of a $1.2 billion tax increase Tuesday night, reported about the move’s significance.

The New York Times reported that lawmakers, fed up with gaping budget shortfalls, inadequate school funding and insufficient revenue, was akin to Brownback’s deeply conservative state turning on him and his philosophy that cutting taxes and cutting the size of government were the keys to making the state thrive.

The Washington Post reported that the move exposes the challenges that accompany one-party control as well as the risks involved with pursuing similar policy at the national level.

Reuters reported Brownback’s reaction to the veto override – something he thinks is a “big step backwards” that will hurt the state’s efforts to spur economic growth, which was also reported on by the Topeka-Capital Journal.