New measure aims to help rural Oklahomans gain access to healthy food

By 6 hours ago

Geary, Oklahoma, Family Dollar manager Jacquie Hogue running the register in her store.
Credit Logan Layden / StateImpact Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Legislature took a big step last week toward battling health problems in rural parts of the state.

As StateImpact reports, rural Oklahomans have long been fighting a losing battle with diabetes, and obesity. And heart disease is the state’s number one killer.

A big part of the problem has been a lack of healthy food options for small town residents. These areas are called “food deserts,” defined as low-income areas that are more than 10 miles from the nearest supermarket.

A new measure has now passed the Legislature that would establish a fund called the Healthy Food Financing Initiative. The new initiative will offer loans and grants for small towns to construct grocery stores, expand local farmers’ markets, and help store owners buy refrigerators for fresh produce.

The bill now awaits the governor’s signature, to become law.

Tags: 
obesity
heart disease
food deserts
Oklahoma Legislature

Related Content

As Obesity Rates Rise, Fewer Americans Realize They're Overweight

By Dec 6, 2016
Gallup/CDC / WaPo/Wonkblog

Almost half of overweight Americans don’t know they’re overweight, reports The Washington Post.

Colorado Once Again America's Leanest State

By Sep 13, 2016
The Denver Post

Despite Colorado’s ballooning population, the state’s waistlines remain as skinny as ever.

Colorado has once again been named the leanest state in America, reports The Denver Post. The announcement means Colorado has held the title consistently for over ten years.

According to the CDC, Colorado also as the lowest rate of adult diabetes, the lowest rate of physical inactivity and the second-lowest rate of hypertension in the United States. But there’s still room for improvement.

Obesity: An Epidemic in the Heartland

By Aug 10, 2016
Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Colorado is rated as America’s leanest state. But that honor seems to stem from the health attitudes of some of the wealthier parts of the state. In towns like Pueblo, obesity is a real problem. Pueblo’s obesity rate reached 30% in 2014. That’s nine percent higher than the state average.

Report finds a quarter of Kansans avoid unhealthy behaviors

By Megan Hart May 3, 2016
KHI news service

From the Kansas Health Institute:

Chronic disease risk factors higher among minority groups, adults with lower education levels.

More than one-quarter of adult Kansans say they don’t have any of five major behavioral risk factors for chronic disease, but the picture isn’t so rosy for minorities, men or people with lower incomes.

Got a Bad Heart? Grow Another One

By Apr 19, 2016
American Heart Association / Daily Beast

A new scientific paper has proposed a potential future solution to the more than half a million people who die every year in the US from heart failure. Though it may sound like science fiction, humans may one day be able to grow new tickers when the old ones go bad.

Heart Disease Rates Are Dropping--In Some Areas Much Faster Than Others

By Mar 25, 2016
CDC / dailymail.co.uk

The number of people dying from heart disease has been falling, according to a new study reported in The Daily Mail. Heart disease is the world’s leading killer. Rates have dropped significantly in many parts of the US since the 1970s. But the rates of decline vary dramatically according to geographical area. Counties in the North are seeing the fastest declines, sometimes dropping by as much as 84%.