New Oklahoma budget: winners and losers

By 1 hour ago

Credit OklahomaWatch

For months, Oklahoma was overtaken by fears that drastic cuts were coming to state agencies, in order to plug the state’s massive budget gap.

But this week, as OklahomaWatch reports, lawmakers finally came to an agreement on a budget that raises enough to avoid those staggering cuts. Here are some of the winners and losers in the deal.

Medicaid took a hit once again, with provider reimbursements being cut for the third time since 2010. Meanwhile, “devastating” cuts to state mental health services will remain in place, despite the efforts of some lawmakers to reverse them.

The state’s teachers will also have to keep on waiting for those pay raises that never quite seem to come through, despite plenty of talk. And higher education will also receive yet another funding reduction.

Meanwhile, with new funding increases, the departments of corrections and public safety came out as winners.

Tags: 
Oklahoma budget crisis
Oklahoma Legislature

Related Content

Oklahoma budget committee approves two budget bills for consideration

By May 25, 2017
NewsOK.com

Late Tuesday night, as the clock struck midnight, Oklahoma lawmakers introduced two budget bills that had been eagerly awaited for weeks.

As The Oklahoman reports, one of the bills includes funding for teacher pay raises, and the other doesn’t. The bills were introduced at 11:14 p.m., and the House budget committee had 46 minutes to approve them before midnight, to meet a procedural deadline. Legislators now have a few days to review the bills.

Oklahoma budget talks stalled over the weekend

By May 21, 2017
Jim Beckel / The Oklahoman

Attempts in the Oklahoma Legislature to fix the state’s massive budget shortfall fell apart this weekend, reports The Oklahoman.

Both chambers had hoped to reach a last minute deal to avoid a special session. But by the end of Saturday it was clear that Oklahoma lawmakers were not going to find enough common ground to avoid working overtime.

Oklahoma Senate approves $510M budget plan

By May 16, 2017
KWTV

The Oklahoma Senate has passed a budget bill that lawmakers say will bring in $510 million dollars’ worth of revenue, reports News 9.

The measure would rescind tax breaks for the wind and oil industries, contributing to the projected income. Some of the money would also be generated by new fuel and cigarette taxes.

Oklahoma may close 16 state parks, due to budget crisis

By Mar 14, 2017
KFOR

Oklahoma’s budget crisis brought more potential bad news this week, as it was announced that budget cuts could cause many state parks to close across the state.

As KFOR reports, the state tourism industry is hunkering down as Oklahoma announced yet another round of deep cuts to state funding.

Oklahoma asks state agencies to slash budget by 15%

By Mar 14, 2017
tOrange.us / Creative Commons

State agencies in Oklahoma are buckling up for a bumpy ride ahead as lawmakers prepare to slash the budget, in order to get the Sooner State’s $900 million budget deficit under control.

As KFOR reports, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has announced that it’s been asked to find a way to cut 15 percent of its budget. In a statement, the DPS said such a drastic cut will place citizens, local law enforcement and state troopers at risk.