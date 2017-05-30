New Texas budget includes over $4 million for new Amarillo vet school

The Texas Legislature passed a new budget last week, and the plan included a healthy chunk of change for Texas Tech University's proposed veterinary school in Amarillo.

As KVII reports, the new vet school will stand to receive over four million dollars under the budget. In recent years, the High Plains has struggled with a scarcity of veterinarians—especially large animal vets in rural areas. This money could go a good ways toward solving the problem.

A joint statement praising the funding was released by Senator Charles Perry, Rep. Dustin Burrows, Rep. John Frullo and Rep.John T. Smithee. The statement reads, in part, “The overwhelming support for the funding of a veterinary school at Texas Tech University goes to show that . . . both political parties understand how important this is to rural Texas.

This school will ensure students receive high quality veterinary skills and education for large animal practice in high need areas.”

veterinary schools
Texas Tech University
veterinarian

The Texas A&M University system dispatched representatives to Canyon, Texas, last week to announce their support for a new veterinary school. A&M plans to open a branch of their vet school on the campus of West Texas A&M, reports KFDA.

  What do you get when you combine resources from The U.S. Department of Energy, a private company named Vestas, and Texas Tech University?  A project with the goal of creating a better wind farm. 

The Rural Blog recently lamented the scarcity of large animal veterinarians in the heartland. The dearth of country vets in the US has recently come into the spotlight after a long piece in Harper’s, which called rural vets “a dying breed.”

The recent announcement of a proposed Texas Tech veterinary school in the Texas Panhandle has split interested parties into two camps. But there’s one thing they can all agree on: The area could use more veterinarians who specialize in large animals. West Texas clearly has a need for more vets for feed animals. But economics have make it difficult to attract large animal veterinarians to rural communities, reports Amarillo.com.

In a dimly-lit lab on the Des Moines, Iowa, public schools’ agricultural science campus, students in aprons, safety goggles and plastic gloves poke and probe chicken wings. About 15 girls and just one boy in this vet careers class are looking for ligaments, tendons, cartilage and other features of this animal part that teenagers more often experience cooked and covered in barbecue sauce.

A 17-year old senior, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail for the dissection, high-fives her lab partner when they identify the ligament and show it to their teacher. This young woman is a chapter officer in the Des Moines FFA group and recently got elected to a district-wide leadership position. She’s already earned a full scholarship to Iowa State University and aspires to be a large animal veterinarian with her own small cattle herd.