New Texas budget includes over $4 million for new Amarillo vet school

The Texas Legislature passed a new budget last week, and the plan included a healthy chunk of change for Texas Tech University's proposed veterinary school in Amarillo.

As KVII reports, the new vet school will stand to receive over four million dollars under the budget. In recent years, the High Plains has struggled with a scarcity of veterinarians—especially large animal vets in rural areas. This money could go a good ways toward solving the problem.

A joint statement praising the funding was released by Senator Charles Perry, Rep. Dustin Burrows, Rep. John Frullo and Rep.John T. Smithee. The statement reads, in part, “The overwhelming support for the funding of a veterinary school at Texas Tech University goes to show that . . . both political parties understand how important this is to rural Texas.

This school will ensure students receive high quality veterinary skills and education for large animal practice in high need areas.”