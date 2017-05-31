New Texas laws face legal challenges ahead

By 1 hour ago

Credit Bob Daemmerich / Texas Tribune

The regular session of the Texas Legislature has ended, but some of the high-profile bills passed into law this year will likely end up in court, reports The Texas Tribune.

In fact, multiple lawsuits are already underway to challenge the controversial “sanctuary cities” law that would, among other things, allow police to question the immigration status of anyone they pull over or detain. Several Texas cities including the capital of Austin have announced plans to sue, and the sheriff of El Paso County has launched his own lawsuit.

A wide-ranging abortion law the legislature passed is also drawing legal fire. The law would ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure and require health care facilities to bury or cremate fetal remains. Gov. Greg Abbott hasn’t signed the bill yet, but women’s health groups are rallying their legal forces.

Tags: 
sanctuary cities
Texas Legislature
Greg Abbott

Related Content

Official Texas Legislative session ends with protests, and scuffles between lawmakers

By May 30, 2017
Julian Aguilar / The Texas Tribune

The dust is still settling from the last official day of the Texas legislature, which was fraught with tensions and even a scuffle on the floor of the state House of Representatives.

ACLU issues travel warning after Texas passes “sanctuary city” law

By May 10, 2017
ACLU / Twitter

In the wake of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s signing of legislation making so-called “sanctuary cities” illegal, the American Civil Liberties Union this week issued a strongly worded “travel advisory” for those thinking of visiting the Lone Star State.

As The Hill reports, the advisory warns that potential travelers to Texas may encounter “illegal arrests,” “racial profiling,” and “demands to see your papers.”

Amid controversy, Texas Legislature passes bill banning "Sanctuary Cities"

By May 7, 2017
Bob Daemmerich / Texas Tribune

A bill that would make it illegal for cities to refuse orders to arrest undocumented immigrants cleared its final hurdle in the Texas Legislature last week.

As The Texas Tribune reports, the controversial measure banning so-called “sanctuary cities” now heads to the desk of Governor Greg Abbot, to become law. Abbott is expected to sign it.

Texas House passes bill banning "sanctuary cities"

By May 1, 2017
Marjorie Kamys Cotera / Texas Tribune

While most Texans were asleep in their beds last Thursday, the Texas House of Representatives tentatively approved a Senate bill that would make so-called “sanctuary” cities illegal in the Lone Star State.

As The Texas Tribune reports, the 93-54 vote fell along party lines. The approval came at three a.m., after 16 hours of contentious and sometimes even tearful debate.

Texas Legislature votes to keep cuts for disabled children

By May 29, 2017
Bob Daemmerich / Texas Tribune

Among the many battles between the Texas House and Senate during the past session, one of the most acrimonious involved the Senate’s wish to slash funding for disabled children in Texas.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been a staunch supporter of cutting funding for speech, physical and occupational therapy services for kids with disabilities, calling the programs wasteful. Speaker of the House Joe Straus was hoping to restore that funding this session.

What does the balance of power look like for High Plains governorships and national officeholders?

By May 23, 2017
Flickr Creative Commons

Yesterday HPPR looked at the balance of power among Republicans and Democrats in state legislatures across the High Plains. Today we thought we’d have a look at the tally when it comes to governorships and national officeholders in our listening region.

As legislature reconvenes, a look back at 2016 in Texas politics

By Jan 10, 2017
Marjorie Kamys Cotera / Texas Tribune

The Texas Legislature gavels in its 2017 session today. To get the new session rolling, let’s take a look back at the biggest Texas political stories of the 2016 session.

What Will the 2018 Midterm Elections Mean in Texas?

By Aug 11, 2016
KHOU

The 2018 midterm election could be an interesting one in Texas, reports KHOU.

Some Texan officials who will be on the ballot are already in a strong position. Gov. Greg Abbott already has almost $30  million in the bank. Other Lone Star lawmakers look less invincible. Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing federal securities fraud charges and is under criminal indictment in state court.