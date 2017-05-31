New Texas laws face legal challenges ahead

The regular session of the Texas Legislature has ended, but some of the high-profile bills passed into law this year will likely end up in court, reports The Texas Tribune.

In fact, multiple lawsuits are already underway to challenge the controversial “sanctuary cities” law that would, among other things, allow police to question the immigration status of anyone they pull over or detain. Several Texas cities including the capital of Austin have announced plans to sue, and the sheriff of El Paso County has launched his own lawsuit.

A wide-ranging abortion law the legislature passed is also drawing legal fire. The law would ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure and require health care facilities to bury or cremate fetal remains. Gov. Greg Abbott hasn’t signed the bill yet, but women’s health groups are rallying their legal forces.