High Plains Public Radio

New Texas Legislature session hides simmering tensions behind pomp and speeches

By 5 minutes ago

House Speaker Joe Straus, right, is sworn in by Nathan Hecht, chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court, Tuesday at the Capitol on the opening day of the 85th Legislature.
Credit Austin American-Statesman

The Texas Legislature reconvened for the new session this week, amid speeches and plenty of pomp. But, as The Austin American-Statesman reports, the ceremony belied simmering tensions in the Lone Star State’s governing body.

During the recess strains began to build over hot button issues like transgender bathrooms, abortion, immigration, school policy, and religious practices.

Running unopposed, Joe Straus was elected to a record-tying fifth term as House speaker. In his acceptance speech, Straus re-asserted his belief in the power of compromise in governance.

Straus’s nuts-and-bolts approach to governance has created tensions with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s leadership in the Senate. Patrick has made himself a darling of the Tea Party by championing socially conservative causes, such as banning transgender-friendly bathroom policies. Despite the house speaker’s agreeable attitude, compromise is likely not on Patrick’s agenda.

Tags: 
Texas Legislature
Dan Patrick
Joe Straus

Related Content

In Wake of Trump Victory, Texas Proposes Radical Abortion Legislation

By Nov 18, 2016
pulseheadlines.com

Conservative Texas lawmakers have seen hope in the election of Donald Trump when it comes to abortion legislation.

As The Daily Beast reports, in the wake of Trump’s election, Texas Republicans have filed multiple bills banning abortions. The laws are being decried by critics as a bridge too far, even by Texas standards.

Here are Some of the More Unique Laws Up for Debate in Texas

By Nov 17, 2016
Dallas Morning News

Hundreds of bills were filed this week by Texas lawmakers, who are hoping to shepherd their legislation through the process of becoming law.

Most of the bills are DOA. Last year, for example, 6,400 bills were filed in the Lone Star State. And only one in five of those made it all the way to becoming law.

Here are some of the more unique potential laws on offer this year, courtesy of The Dallas Morning News.  

Election Day in the Lone Star State: What to Watch For

By Nov 8, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

There’s a lot more happening on Lone Star ballots today besides Trump vs. Clinton. Here are some things to watch for tonight in Texas, courtesy The Dallas Morning News.

After Texas Slashed Women's Health Funding, Pregnancy-Related Deaths Doubled

By Aug 22, 2016
Illusive Photography / Flickr Creative Commons

Five years ago Texas slashed funding for Planned Parenthood and women’s health programs. That same year, a new study shows, the state experienced a sudden and dramatic spike in pregnancy-related deaths.

Texas Gives Up Fight to Prevent Immigrants From Obtaining Birth Certificates

By Jul 28, 2016
Kiichiro Sato / AP photo

The State of Texas has given up the fight—for now—on trying to prevent undocumented immigrants from obtaining birth certificates for their children born legally in the States.

As legislature reconvenes, a look back at 2016 in Texas politics

By Jan 10, 2017
Marjorie Kamys Cotera / Texas Tribune

The Texas Legislature gavels in its 2017 session today. To get the new session rolling, let’s take a look back at the biggest Texas political stories of the 2016 session.

Texas GOP Leaders Express Concerns Over Special Education

By Oct 31, 2016
Laura Skelding / Houston Chronicle

Reports have come out over the past few months that Texas is denying services to public school students with special needs.

Texas Leaders Call for State GOP to Rally Behind Trump

By May 16, 2016
Marjorie Kamys Cotera / Texas Tribune

Texan members of the GOP are gathering in Dallas this week for their state convention. And leaders have called on the Texas Republican Party to unify behind Donald Trump, reports The Texas Tribune. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick spoke to the GOP convention Thursday morning. “We must come together, he said. “We must support our Republican nominee for president: Donald Trump.”