New Texas Legislature session hides simmering tensions behind pomp and speeches

The Texas Legislature reconvened for the new session this week, amid speeches and plenty of pomp. But, as The Austin American-Statesman reports, the ceremony belied simmering tensions in the Lone Star State’s governing body.

During the recess strains began to build over hot button issues like transgender bathrooms, abortion, immigration, school policy, and religious practices.

Running unopposed, Joe Straus was elected to a record-tying fifth term as House speaker. In his acceptance speech, Straus re-asserted his belief in the power of compromise in governance.

Straus’s nuts-and-bolts approach to governance has created tensions with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s leadership in the Senate. Patrick has made himself a darling of the Tea Party by championing socially conservative causes, such as banning transgender-friendly bathroom policies. Despite the house speaker’s agreeable attitude, compromise is likely not on Patrick’s agenda.