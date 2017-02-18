Norma McCorvey, 'Roe' Of Landmark Roe V. Wade Ruling On Abortion, Dies At 69

Many only know Norma McCorvey by a name that's not her own.

Under the pseudonym Jane Roe, McCorvey became the centerpiece of the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the U.S. In the decades that followed, the complex woman came to serve as a champion at times for both sides of the deep divide over abortion.

McCorvey died Saturday of heart failure at the age of 69, according to Joshua Prager, who is writing a book about the case. Prager, who says he is with McCorvey's family, says she died in Katy, Texas.

This post will be updated with more information.

