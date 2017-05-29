NTSB releases documents related to 2016 Panhandle train collision

The National Travel Safety Board has released documents related to a massive train collision last year that occurred outside of Panhandle, Texas. The accident resulted in the deaths of two train conductors and an engineer.

As The Amarillo Globe-News reports, in the unsealed documents one witness describes the collision as resembling the explosion of the German airship the Hindenburg. Among the released documents are transcribed interviews, as well as audio and visual recordings from witnesses. The collision occurred when two BNSF Railway freight trains traveling on the same track rammed into one another.

The Federal Railroad Administration has said that the BNSF tracks were not equipped with positive train control technology, which would have prevented the accident but isn’t due to be implemented until next year.