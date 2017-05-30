Official Texas Legislative session ends with protests, and scuffles between lawmakers

By 6 minutes ago

On the last day of the 85th legislative session, protesters opposed to Senate Bill 4 — the "sanctuary cities" law, fill up the rotunda of the state Capitol in Austin on May 29, 2017.
Credit Julian Aguilar / The Texas Tribune

The dust is still settling from the last official day of the Texas legislature, which was fraught with tensions and even a scuffle on the floor of the state House of Representatives.

As The Texas Tribune reports, the day was marked by widespread demonstrations in the capitol building. Protestors, many of them young students, chanted and waved banners in opposition to recently passed legislation that would make it legal for police to question the residency status of anyone they pull over or detain.

In response one Republican Congressman, Rep. Matt Rinaldi, called Federal Immigration Authorities on the protestors. The move infuriated his Democratic colleagues. A fracas erupted in the chamber, as lawmakers pushed and shoved. Rep. Rinaldi also reportedly “threatened to put a bullet” in the head of one of the Democratic lawmakers who stood up to him. Rinaldi also said that one of his fellow lawmakers, a Democrat, threatened to kill him.  This account was disputed by other legislators.

Tags: 
Texas Legislature
Matt Rinaldi
sanctuary cities

Related Content

Texas Legislature passes $217 billion two-year budget

By Angie Haflich May 28, 2017
CC0 Public Domain

Texas lawmakers approved a $217 billion, two-year budget Saturday.

As The Texas Tribune reports, both chambers of the Texas Legislature voted to approve the budget, which will boost funding for the state’s beleaguered child welfare agency and avoid serious reforms to the state’s much-criticized school finance system.

The budget is shored up by $1 billion from the state’s savings account and $2 billion from a pot of funding intended for highway projects.

"Bathroom bill" continues to bedevil Texas politics

By May 27, 2017
Cassandra Pollock/Alexa Ura / Texas Tribune

Texas lawmakers finally approved a budget this weekend, but the news was overshadowed by the rancorous issue of rights for trans Texans. This session, the so-called “bathroom bill” that targets transgender citizens has dominated the headlines. As of Saturday the Legislature remains locked in a stalemate over the matter, reports The Texas Tribune.

Texas House efforts on Patrick’s priority projects may not be enough to avoid a special session

By May 24, 2017
Laura Skelding / Texas Tribune

Earlier this week we reported on how Dan Patrick, the Texas Lt. Gov., was threatening to send the state Legislature into a special session if the state House of Representatives didn’t approve the so-called “bathroom” bill, as well as a measure that would make it difficult for communities to raise property taxes.

Texas Senate passes bill that could make vehicle inspections a thing of the past

By May 7, 2017
Yi-Chin Li / Houston Chronicle

Texans may soon no longer be required to get their vehicles inspected, reports The Houston Chronicle.

State lawmakers last week approved Senate Bill 1588, which would ensure that annual state safety inspections are no longer required for all personal vehicles. Commercial vehicles would still need to be inspected, however, and some cars in urban areas with smog problems will still need to pass emissions tests.

What does the balance of power look like in High Plains state legislatures?

By May 22, 2017
Jim Beckel / The Oklahoman

It’s no secret that Republicans tend to win more elections on the High Plains than Democrats. But with the recent struggles in Donald Trump’s White House, the national media has been flooded with stories about how the GOP may be in trouble in next year’s midterm elections.

With that in mind, we decided to have a look at exactly what the balance of power looks like in our listening area.

ACLU issues travel warning after Texas passes “sanctuary city” law

By May 10, 2017
ACLU / Twitter

In the wake of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s signing of legislation making so-called “sanctuary cities” illegal, the American Civil Liberties Union this week issued a strongly worded “travel advisory” for those thinking of visiting the Lone Star State.

As The Hill reports, the advisory warns that potential travelers to Texas may encounter “illegal arrests,” “racial profiling,” and “demands to see your papers.”

Amid controversy, Texas Legislature passes bill banning "Sanctuary Cities"

By May 7, 2017
Bob Daemmerich / Texas Tribune

A bill that would make it illegal for cities to refuse orders to arrest undocumented immigrants cleared its final hurdle in the Texas Legislature last week.

As The Texas Tribune reports, the controversial measure banning so-called “sanctuary cities” now heads to the desk of Governor Greg Abbot, to become law. Abbott is expected to sign it.

Texas House passes bill banning "sanctuary cities"

By May 1, 2017
Marjorie Kamys Cotera / Texas Tribune

While most Texans were asleep in their beds last Thursday, the Texas House of Representatives tentatively approved a Senate bill that would make so-called “sanctuary” cities illegal in the Lone Star State.

As The Texas Tribune reports, the 93-54 vote fell along party lines. The approval came at three a.m., after 16 hours of contentious and sometimes even tearful debate.