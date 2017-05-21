Oklahoma budget talks stalled over the weekend

Credit Jim Beckel / The Oklahoman

Attempts in the Oklahoma Legislature to fix the state’s massive budget shortfall fell apart this weekend, reports The Oklahoman.

Both chambers had hoped to reach a last minute deal to avoid a special session. But by the end of Saturday it was clear that Oklahoma lawmakers were not going to find enough common ground to avoid working overtime.

The breakdown in negotiations came over a single point on the taxation rate for oil produced in Oklahoma. Oil and gas producers currently pay a two percent tax for the first three years of operation.

Democrats won’t settle for anything less than five percent. Republicans, including Gov. Mary Fallin, will only go as high as four percent.

By comparison, the rate in Texas is 4.6 percent and the rate in North Dakota is five percent. Alaska has a much higher rate of 35 percent.

To resolve the matter, Fallin is expected to call a special session to run alongside the current session, which ends Friday.

Oklahoma budget crisis
Oklahoma oil & gas
Oklahoma Legislature
Mary Fallin

Oklahoma Senate approves $510M budget plan

By May 16, 2017
KWTV

The Oklahoma Senate has passed a budget bill that lawmakers say will bring in $510 million dollars’ worth of revenue, reports News 9.

The measure would rescind tax breaks for the wind and oil industries, contributing to the projected income. Some of the money would also be generated by new fuel and cigarette taxes.

Oklahoma may close 16 state parks, due to budget crisis

By Mar 14, 2017
KFOR

Oklahoma’s budget crisis brought more potential bad news this week, as it was announced that budget cuts could cause many state parks to close across the state.

As KFOR reports, the state tourism industry is hunkering down as Oklahoma announced yet another round of deep cuts to state funding.

Oklahoma asks state agencies to slash budget by 15%

By Mar 14, 2017
tOrange.us / Creative Commons

State agencies in Oklahoma are buckling up for a bumpy ride ahead as lawmakers prepare to slash the budget, in order to get the Sooner State’s $900 million budget deficit under control.

As KFOR reports, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has announced that it’s been asked to find a way to cut 15 percent of its budget. In a statement, the DPS said such a drastic cut will place citizens, local law enforcement and state troopers at risk.

Oklahoma lawmakers struggle to plug gaping budget gap

By Feb 15, 2017
KGOU

Oklahoma lawmakers continue to struggle with how to lessen the state's onerous budget shortfall.

As KOSU reports, Oklahoma's budget gap is inching back up toward the billion-dollar mark. Governor Mary Fallin has suggested a dramatic change to the state sales tax to eliminate certain exemptions, in hopes of turning the ship around. She says her long-term goal is to change the tax system to better fit the modern world.

Amazon will begin collecting sales tax in Oklahoma

By Feb 6, 2017
Aurelijus Valeiša / Creative Commons

Amazon will soon begin charging a sales tax in the Sooner State, reports The Oklahoman.

The online retailing behemoth will start collecting the tax beginning on March first. But, unfortunately, those extra collected funds will not go toward easing the burden of Oklahoma’s massive budget shortfall.

That’s because the extra Amazon revenue was already built into Oklahoma’s budget estimates.

Which High Plains Governors Are Running for President in 2020?

By Apr 12, 2016
ncronline.org

Whatever state you live in, you might be wondering if your governor is gearing up for a run at the White House—or maybe it hasn’t occurred to you to ponder the possibility. In any case, The Texas Tribune has devised a handy flow chart to help you determine your governor’s political aspirations. I plugged the names of some High Plains governors into the chart, and here’s what I came up with.

Gov. Fallin Dips Into "Rainy Day Fund" to Pay for Oklahoma Schools, Prisons

By Mar 29, 2016
Jacob McCleleand / KGOU

In the midst of Oklahoma’s budget crisis, Gov. Mary Fallin has adopted a one-time fix to fund the state’s public schools and prisons over the next year. The solution involved dipping into what is known as the state’s “Rainy Day Fund,” reports member station KGOU. Last week the governor signed two supplemental funding bills that would take $78 million dollars from Oklahoma’s constitutionally mandated savings account.

Oklahoma's Budget Woes Are Worse Than Previously Thought

By Feb 15, 2016
KOCO

Oklahoma appears to be in even more budgetary trouble than previously thought, reports KOCO. Last Thursday it was announced that the state’s budget deficit had ballooned to more than $1.3 billion. The new budget deficit is 13 percent larger than December’s estimate of about $900 million. In the face of the massive budget hole, Senate GOP leaders proposed suspending millions of dollars' worth of tax subsidies.