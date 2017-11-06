Oklahoma Charter School Group Sues State For Revenue

A charter school association in Oklahoma has brought a lawsuit against the state, in hopes of diverting more revenue away from traditional public schools and into charter-school coffers.

As The Tulsa World reports, the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association's lawsuit hopes to do what similar suits in Colorado and Florida have achieved: sharing local tax money equally among district and charter schools.

In response, the state’s largest school districts—Oklahoma City and Tulsa—have moved to try and intervene in the case. Tulsa’s motion to intervene alleged that giving state funding to charter schools would deplete the already scarce revenue of Oklahoma’s school districts.

Some school districts in Oklahoma have already gone to four-day school weeks in an attempt to save money.

Charter schools operate independently of established school systems, and are some are operated by for-profit private companies.

