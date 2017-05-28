Oklahoma Governor frustrated by slow progress on criminal-justice reform

Gov. Mary Fallin
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin is growing  frustrated with the slow pace of criminal justice reform in her state.

As KFOR reports, last week Fallin lamented the fact that 10 separate criminal-justice bill had failed to make it to her desk.

Fallin has asked for a number of reforms during her tenure, including reducing prison sentences for nonviolent drug offenders, allowing more treatment options in lieu of prison time, and allowing elderly inmates to be paroled.

Many of these reforms were suggested by a task force the Governor convened last year to study criminal reform in Oklahoma, and Fallin highlighted them in her State of the State address earlier this year.

She noted that Oklahoma is set to spend over $2 billion in the next 10 years on housing inmates, unless something is done.

