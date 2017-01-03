High Plains Public Radio

Oklahoma has little chance of punishing state rep. charged with sexual harrassment

Oklahoma State Rep. Dan Kirby
As we enter the new year, Oklahoma political headlines have been dominated by the sexual harassment allegations surrounding State Rep. Dan Kirby, and the charge that Kirby used public money to settle the lawsuit from his former assistant.

Now, as The Tulsa World reports, it appears there may be little recourse to punish Kirby.

Dan Kirby has been accused of sexually harassing his former legal assistant, Hollie Bishop, 28, and then firing her without explanation.

When the allegations broke, Kirby resigned. But he has now rescinded his resignation, claiming the move was based on bad advice. Speaker-elect Charles McCall announced last week that he would appoint a House Rules Committee to investigate the firing of Kirby’s assistant, as well as the allegations of sexual harassment.

But the last time the Oklahoma House investigated a sitting member, it took no action, and Oklahoma has no recall process for elected state officials.

Oklahoma Legislature
Dan Kirby
sexual harrassment
Oklahoma politics

