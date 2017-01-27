High Plains Public Radio

Oklahoma lawmaker proposes bill to give teachers raises

By 1 hour ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

An Oklahoma senator is making yet another attempt to get more money for teachers in the Sooner State. As the Palm Beach Post reports, Senator David Holt has proposed a bill that would give all Oklahoma teachers a $10,000 raise.

Last year, Holt proposed a similar bill that died in the legislature.

Then, last November, Oklahoma voters rejected a one-cent sales tax increase that would have given their teachers raises.

In response to what they view as poor treatment by the state, a caucus of teachers in Oklahoma ran for public office last year. But many of those teachers were defeated, due to an influx of money from outside the state, including hundreds of thousands of dollars from Donald Trump’s Education nominee Besty DeVos.

In the latest chapter of the saga, Oklahoma drew criticism this month when it was revealed that convenience-store workers in Oklahoma earn more than teachers. It remains to be seen whether Holt’s latest effort has the backing to succeed.    

Related Content

Oklahoma employers unite to fight higher-education cuts

By Jan 24, 2017
Norman Transcript

Many employers in Oklahoma have begun to push back against state cuts to higher education.

Last year, higher education funding in Oklahoma was slashed by more than $150 million. The cuts amounted to 16 percent of the overall state budget for higher ed.

Now, as the Norman Transcript reports, some Oklahoma businesses are done sitting on the sidelines.

In Oklahoma, convenience store employees make more than many teachers

By Jan 20, 2017
news9.com

Convenience store employees in Oklahoma evidently make more than many of the state’s teachers.

As News 9 reports, it can take a teacher 11 years to reach the starting salary for full-time employees of the popular Oklahoma convenience store chain QuikTrip. This is despite the fact that the teachers have degrees, while the QuikTrip employees often have only a high school diploma.

Oklahoma ed superintendents receive big raises as schools flounder

By Jan 19, 2017
comedy_nose / Flickr Creative Commons

Some superintendents in struggling Oklahoma school districts are getting hefty raises, even as the schools in their districts are scrambling to figure out how to pay their bills.

Trump's Education nominee funded efforts to fight teacher candidates in Oklahoma

By Jan 13, 2017
Oklahoma Watch

Last year, a caucus of teachers rose up in Oklahoma. Dozens of schoolteachers ran for public office in the Sooner State, out of frustration over low education funding levels and teacher pay.

In response, money poured into Oklahoma from out of state, funding the opposition to this so-called “Teacher Caucus.” Many of those teachers subsequently lost their races.

Should Oklahoma students take more math classes?

By Dec 30, 2016
cherrina / Creative Commons

Should Oklahoma students be required to take more math classes?

As The Lawton Constitution reports, high school students in the Sooner State are currently only required to take three years of math.

Oklahoma is one of 25 states that require students to take three years of math. Eighteen states require a full four years of math classes. The remaining states only require two years of math.