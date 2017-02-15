Oklahoma lawmakers struggle to plug gaping budget gap

By 28 minutes ago

Gov. Mary Fallin
Credit KGOU

Oklahoma lawmakers continue to struggle with how to lessen the state's onerous budget shortfall.

As KOSU reports, Oklahoma's budget gap is inching back up toward the billion-dollar mark. Governor Mary Fallin has suggested a dramatic change to the state sales tax to eliminate certain exemptions, in hopes of turning the ship around. She says her long-term goal is to change the tax system to better fit the modern world.

Meanwhile, Representative Leslie Osborn has proposed a $1.50 per-pack increase in the state cigarette tax. Osborn is the Chair of the Appropriations and Budget Committee in Oklahoma. Her cigarette tax increase has a steep climb to become law. Because it’s a tax increase, it would require a 75 percent majority in both houses of the Oklahoma legislature. If accepted, the new cigarette tax would go into effect on September first.

Tags: 
Oklahoma budget crisis
Mary Fallin
Leslie Osborn

Related Content

Amazon will begin collecting sales tax in Oklahoma

By Feb 6, 2017
Aurelijus Valeiša / Creative Commons

Amazon will soon begin charging a sales tax in the Sooner State, reports The Oklahoman.

The online retailing behemoth will start collecting the tax beginning on March first. But, unfortunately, those extra collected funds will not go toward easing the burden of Oklahoma’s massive budget shortfall.

That’s because the extra Amazon revenue was already built into Oklahoma’s budget estimates.

Oklahoma legislator wants to bring back Earned Income Tax Credit

By Feb 1, 2017
KFOR

An Oklahoma lawmaker is hoping to bring the Earned Income Tax Credit back to the Sooner State.

Until last year, the credit was a welcome relief for many low-income Oklahomans, by preventing them from paying more than their share of income tax. But, as KFOR reports, the Earned Income Tax Credit was abolished last year as part of an effort to plug the state’s $1.3 billion budget gap.

Oklahoma state auditor asks lawmakers not to lower income-tax rate

By Jan 2, 2017
Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector website

Oklahoma’s state auditor has called on legislators to repeal a law that would lower the state income tax.

As KOCO reports, State Auditor Gary Jones said that even though lowering taxes is politically popular, lawmakers should stop paying attention to politics and do what’s best for the State of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma proposes privatizing power plants to pay for budget gap

By Dec 22, 2016
Logan Layden / StateImpact Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s budget gap next year could amount to well over half a billion dollars.

To plug the hole, lawmakers in Oklahoma City are discussing selling some of the state’s power plants.

As StateImpact Oklahoma reports, the Sooner State has considered the idea of selling the Grand River Dam Authority to make up for the budget shortfall. The plan would involve selling some of Oklahoma’s hydroelectric dams, as well as a coal-fired plant.

What Effect Would a $5,000 Raise Have on Oklahoma's Teachers?

By Nov 2, 2016
Mike Simons / Tulsa World

The debate continues unabated in Oklahoma over State Question 779, which would give the state’s teachers a $5,000 pay raise. To help settle the argument, The Tulsa World investigated what such a raise would mean for Oklahoma’s educators.

Oklahoma Announces $141 Million Budget Surplus

By Sep 5, 2016
Flickr Creative Commons

The State of Oklahoma reported a $141 million budget surplus this month, reports KOCO. The extra funds will be distributed to state agencies based on need, as determined by the 2016 fiscal year budget.

Which High Plains Governors Are Running for President in 2020?

By Apr 12, 2016
ncronline.org

Whatever state you live in, you might be wondering if your governor is gearing up for a run at the White House—or maybe it hasn’t occurred to you to ponder the possibility. In any case, The Texas Tribune has devised a handy flow chart to help you determine your governor’s political aspirations. I plugged the names of some High Plains governors into the chart, and here’s what I came up with.