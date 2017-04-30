Oklahoma prison population breaks its own record, set four months ago

By 7 minutes ago

Credit Stock Photo/Norman Transcript

The number of incarcerated inmates in Oklahoma has reached 62,000, reports The Norman Transcript.

The state’s prisons are currently at 109% capacity. Back in December the state of Oklahoma hit a new prison population record of 61,000. Now, in only four months, 1,000 inmates have been added to that record.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Joe M. Allbaugh said something needs to be done immediately to ease overcrowding. He said, in the long-term, rehabilitation programs are the answer. But, he added, “In the short-term the only thing we can do is hope and pray the legislature will step up and give us the necessary money to acquire, rent, beg, or borrow more additional beds to handle the influx.”

Experts have projected that, if nothing is done, Oklahoma's prison population will increase by 25% over the next 10-years.

Tags: 
prison reform
Oklahoma prisons

Related Content

Prison industry looks to a bright future under Trump

By Mar 16, 2017
News Journal

Near the end of the Obama administration, prison reform advocates had grown cautiously optimistic that America’s pattern of incarcerating two million US citizens each year might be coming to an end.

Texas considers law to eliminate cash bail for nonviolent offenders

By Mar 14, 2017
Steve Snodgrass / Wikimedia Commons

A bipartisan coalition of Texas lawmakers has proposed a series of reforms that would help poor defendants get out of jail, reports The Houston Chronicle.

Prison employees: Inmate at Amarillo prison was victim of starvation and neglect

By Jan 27, 2017
Jay Janner / Austin American-Statesman

The death of an inmate at the Clements Unit outside of Amarillo is being investigated as a homicide, reports The Amarillo Globe News. The prisoner was initially taken to the medical clinic after an altercation with his cell mate, but medics who treated the man later said they believed he had been the victim of starvation and neglect.

New Database Makes Texas Deaths in Police Custody Public

By Dec 13, 2016
James Nielsen / Houston Chronicle

A database has been made public that reveals the files of over 5,000 people who have died in police custody in Texas, reports The Houston Chronicle.

This week Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office launched an online initiative known as the Custodial Death Report database. This makes readily available the files that a police agency creates when someone dies in custody.

SCOTUS Takes Up Texas Death-Penalty Case

By Dec 2, 2016
AFP/Getty Images

This week the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments regarding the death penalty in Texas. Since the U.S. made the death penalty legal again in 1976, Texas has been responsible for more than a third of the prisoners executed in America.

And, as The New Yorker reports, Texas has often put to death prisoners who would have been deemed exempt in other parts of the country due to intellectual disability.

Task force looking at ways to slow growth in Oklahoma prison population

By Angie Haflich Dec 15, 2016
Ben Fenwick / Oklahoma Watch

Over the next decade, Oklahoma will need three more prisons if the state doesn’t take action to constrain the prison population, which as The Oklahoman reports, is projected to increase by 25 percent over the next 10 years.

That is more than 7,000 additional prisoners.

Oklahoma Continues to Lead U.S. in Female Incarceration Rate

By Sep 15, 2016
News on 6

Oklahoma continues to lead the nation in incarceration rates for women, reports News on 6.

As a matter of fact, the state appears to be leaving the competition in the dust. The state imprisoned women at a ten percent higher rate this year over last. And Oklahoma County imprisoned thirty-three percent more women this year than in 2015.

Gov. Mary Fallin has created a Justice Reform Task Force to examine state laws that lead to imprisonment.

Oklahoma's Inmate Population Is Growing 14 Times Faster Than the State's Adult Population

By Jul 25, 2016
Ben Fenwick / Oklahoma Watch

Oklahoma’s inmate population is growing far too fast, according to News OK. Since 1980, the state’s prison population grew 14 times faster than the state's adult population. In that period the number of people in Oklahoma prisons increased 485 percent.

The problem was brought into stark relief this month when an inmate at a facility in Stringtown was stabbed to death. The assault occurred in in a day room that ordinarily would be used for leisure. Instead, the room was loaded with 52 bunk beds.