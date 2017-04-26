Oklahoma proposes system to detect uninsured drivers on state roads

By 2 hours ago

Credit okcfox.com

Over half a million uninsured motorists drive on Oklahoma’s roads every day.

Now, reports KOKH, a new program aims to lower that number. The state’s District Attorney Council has proposed a system that would allow law enforcement to scan license plates and determine if the driver is insured.

But, for the plan to work, Oklahoma’s motor vehicle insurance database will need to be upgraded.

To accommodate this need, the state Legislature has proposed two bills that would place the insurance database under the aegis of the Oklahoma Insurance Department, rather than the Department of Public Safety.

District Attorney Mike Boring, who represents Beaver, Cimmarron, Harper and Texas counties, says the new system will drive down insurance costs statewide. 

