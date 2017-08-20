Oklahoma’s Largest School District Threatens To Sue State Over "Constitutional" And "Moral" Failures

Tensions over the condition of public education in Oklahoma continue to grow more strained.

As The Oklahoman reports, the Oklahoma City Public School System is considering suing the state Legislature. Leaders of the largest school district in the state say the Legislature has consistently failed in its constitutional and moral responsibilities to the children of Oklahoma.

The school board will decide today whether to go forward with the lawsuit. Board member Mark Mann told reporters that “Oklahoma's legislative leadership has failed at their constitutional responsibility to provide textbooks for every child and their moral responsibility to put Oklahoma's children and their education first.”

Board members specifically called out lawmakers for “eliminating the instructional materials line item budget,” which they say has resulted in schoolchildren being deprived of textbooks. 

