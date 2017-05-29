Oklahoma’s Teacher of the Year is moving to Texas, for better pay

Low teacher pay in Oklahoma has led to a high-profile defection. This week Oklahoma’s Teacher of the Year announced he’s moving to Texas.

Shawn Sheehan currently teaches special education in Norman, and in addition to winning the award last year he was also a finalist for National Teacher of the Year.

Sheehan says he loves teaching, and wouldn’t want to do anything else, but he just can’t do it in Oklahoma anymore. As a result, he and his wife have accepted positions in Texas, where teachers are paid at much higher rates.

In a blog post that was republished by the The Washington Post, Sheehan said he was sorry it had come to this, but staying in Oklahoma would cost his family, and especially his baby girl.

Oklahoma currently ranks 49th out of 50 states in average teacher salaries.