Oklahoma state auditor asks lawmakers not to lower income-tax rate

Oklahoma’s state auditor has called on legislators to repeal a law that would lower the state income tax.

As KOCO reports, State Auditor Gary Jones said that even though lowering taxes is politically popular, lawmakers should stop paying attention to politics and do what’s best for the State of Oklahoma.

“This law was written on the premise that taxes would be cut based on increasing revenues,” Jones wrote. He said the current plan is based on flawed policy, and will put Oklahoma further into debt.

The state already faces a budget hole of almost 900 million dollars, and some of the state’s schools have moved to four-day weeks due to an insufficiency of funding.

Jones asked the legislature to amend the law so that it only triggers tax cuts when the state is actually experiencing a rise in revenue.