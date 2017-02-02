Oklahoma tribes struggle to atttact doctors and chefs

Indian tribes in Oklahoma are seeking skilled doctors and chefs to work and serve in their rural communities.

KGOU reports that tribes in Oklahoma have struggled to compete with more urban areas for highly trained workers. The problem exists despite the fact that the tribes offer competitive salaries and other incentives.

When it comes to doctors, many tribes even offer to repay student loans, undergraduate and medical school loans, as well as offering scholarships.

Tribal casinos are also having trouble attracting top-flight chefs, despite the state-of-the-art kitchens they offer. One feature of the work that might lure chefs is that some tribes even raise their own beef and bison, to be served in the casino. This locally sourced food can attract chefs who like to be close to the origin of the food they serve.