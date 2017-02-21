Panhandle trooper discovers 145 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

The Texas Department of Public Safety made a massive bust in the Texas Panhandle last week, reports KVII.

The DPS says that an officer made a routine traffic stop in Carson County on Thursday, in the middle of the afternoon. In the trunk, the trooper found 145 pounds of marijuana, in tape-wrapped packages.

A department spokesperson said the marijuana is estimated to have a value of almost $900,000. The driver was identified as a 23-year-old woman from El Paso. She was charged with felony possession of marijuana and booked into the Carson County Jail. The DPS believes the drugs were being taken from El Paso to Oklahoma City.

The Texas Panhandle has often been the location of major drug busts in the past, because of being situated between the Mexican border and major urban centers to the north and east.