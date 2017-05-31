Plan to raise $1.2 billion in tax revenue passed by Kansas Senate, rejected by Kansas House

A bill that would have raised $1.2 billion in tax revenue during the next two years was approved by the Kansas Senate and then promptly rejected by the House Tuesday night.

As The Topeka Capital-Journal reports, Senate Bill 30 would have wiped out the state’s anticipated $900 million revenue shortfall through July 2019 and would have left enough money to expand aid to public schools, but after passing the Senate by a vote of 26-14, it failed in the House by a vote of 37-85.

The bill would have eliminated state income tax exemption for 330,000 businesses and would have had a lower income tax bracket of 3.1 percent, a middle bracket of 5.25 percent and a new upper bracket of 5.7 percent.

House Majority Leader Don Hineman, R-Dighton, said the objective of late-night wrangling was to get the bill through the legislative process and on Brownback’s desk as quickly as possible so if Brownback vetoed the bill, it would allow the Legislature a chance to respond Friday.