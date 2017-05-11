Police investigate threat at Garden City High School

This week, officers of the Garden City Police Department were called out to investigate a potential threat of violence at Garden City High School.

As KSN reports, this is the third Garden City arrest made in recent weeks, related to teenage bullying or threats of violence.

According to a statement released by law enforcement, on Wednesday a 15-year-old boy was arrested after making threats toward students and staff. The boy said he had a gun and planned to return to the school and commit violence against students and staff. The boy is currently in custody, and could face a possible charge of Criminal Threat.  

Upon further investigation, officers determined that the student had made the comments “in a facetious manner.” The boy did not evidently have a gun or plan to attack anyone. The case is currently under the purview of the Finney County Attorney’s Office.

Garden City Kansas

