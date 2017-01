Please join us for Special Coverage of the Presidential Inauguration on Friday, January 20, 2017 from 8 am to 3 pm CT. NPR's Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish will co-host the coverage from the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, DC, overlooking the presidential platform. The program will feature the swearing in of the President and Vice President, speeches, interviews, live reports from around the Capitol and the National Mall, and analysis from NPR’s Political Team.

