High Plains Public Radio

Prison employees: Inmate at Amarillo prison was victim of starvation and neglect

By 1 minute ago

Credit Jay Janner / Austin American-Statesman

The death of an inmate at the Clements Unit outside of Amarillo is being investigated as a homicide, reports The Amarillo Globe News. The prisoner was initially taken to the medical clinic after an altercation with his cell mate, but medics who treated the man later said they believed he had been the victim of starvation and neglect.

Prison employees backed up the medics’ account, and all of the witnesses spoke to journalists on the condition of anonymity, out of fear of reprisals from prison officials. The medics alleged that the inmate had bed sores all over his body and was drastically underweight.

The Clements Unit is among the most violent prisons in the state, according to a Texas Tribune study. From 2006 to 2012, Clements inmates and officers were involved in more altercations than any other prison in Texas. In the study, high rates of violence in Texas prisons were linked to larger numbers of mentally ill prisoners, and inadequate mental health care.
 

Tags: 
prison reform
Texas prisons

Related Content

New Database Makes Texas Deaths in Police Custody Public

By Dec 13, 2016
James Nielsen / Houston Chronicle

A database has been made public that reveals the files of over 5,000 people who have died in police custody in Texas, reports The Houston Chronicle.

This week Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office launched an online initiative known as the Custodial Death Report database. This makes readily available the files that a police agency creates when someone dies in custody.

SCOTUS Takes Up Texas Death-Penalty Case

By Dec 2, 2016
AFP/Getty Images

This week the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments regarding the death penalty in Texas. Since the U.S. made the death penalty legal again in 1976, Texas has been responsible for more than a third of the prisoners executed in America.

And, as The New Yorker reports, Texas has often put to death prisoners who would have been deemed exempt in other parts of the country due to intellectual disability.

Texas Ends Six-Month Streak Without Executions

By Oct 10, 2016
Ken Piorkowsky / Flickr Creative Commons

Last week, the Lone Star State concluded a record-breaking gap in executions, reports The Houston Press.

Before last Wednesday, the State of Texas had gone six months without putting anyone to death. That’s the longest stretch without an execution since 2008. Back then, a moratorium had been called while the U.S. Supreme Court considered the legality of lethal injections.

"The Color Purple" and Dante's "Inferno" Among 15,000 Books Banned in Texas Prisons

By Sep 29, 2016
Mike Groll / AP photo

Each US state has its own policies for what books are allowed in its prisons. But, according to quartz.com, Texas goes farther than most in censoring what inmates have access to.

Oklahoma Continues to Lead U.S. in Female Incarceration Rate

By Sep 15, 2016
News on 6

Oklahoma continues to lead the nation in incarceration rates for women, reports News on 6.

As a matter of fact, the state appears to be leaving the competition in the dust. The state imprisoned women at a ten percent higher rate this year over last. And Oklahoma County imprisoned thirty-three percent more women this year than in 2015.

Gov. Mary Fallin has created a Justice Reform Task Force to examine state laws that lead to imprisonment.