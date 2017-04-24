Proposed bill to test water in Colorado public schools advancing in state legislature

By Angie Haflich 6 hours ago

Credit CC0 Public Domain

Despite concerns that repair and cleanup costs would hurt already cash-strapped public schools, a bill  that aims to test the water supply of the aging Colorado public schools for lead over the next three years is advancing in the state legislature.

As The Denver Post reports, House Bill 1306 authorizes the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to establish a grant program to test for lead in drinking water in public schools that use public water systems. Up to $300,000 in grants could be used each year for three years and $140,000 would be spent to implement the program.

Older elementary schools would be tested first, then the oldest public schools that are not elementary schools and then all other public schools.

The measure also requires school districts to chip in 10 percent in local matching funds and give the test results to the local public health agency, water supplier, school board and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

If a school tests positive for lead, the school district or a local government will have to pay for cleanup costs.

HB 1306 passed the House Education Committee this week and is now at the House Appropriations Committee.

              

Tags: 
lead contamination

Related Content

Millions of Americans at risk for lead exposure from drinking water

By Angie Haflich Dec 14, 2016
Isabelle Lucy / USA TODAY

  1. An investigation by the USA TODAY Network has found that millions of Americans, many in rural communities, are at risk for drinking water contaminated with lead.

Dozens of Kansas Water Systems Have High Lead Levels

By Jun 30, 2016
Natural Resources Defense Council / KCUR

In the wake of the contaminated water crisis in Flint, Michigan, other states began to take a look at their own water systems. And for Kansas, the news isn’t good.

As member station KCUR reports, nearly 70 water systems in Kansas have lead levels above the Environmental Protection Agency's acceptable levels. And those are just the systems that have reported a problem. Many may have tried to game the system to avoid alerting the feds of lead contamination.

Much of the Rural High Plains at Risk for Lead Poisoning

By Apr 15, 2016
Vox.com

As the residents of Flint, Michigan, grapple with the thorny problem of how to live in a place where the water is toxic, concern about drinking water safety has spread across the US.