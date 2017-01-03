Proposed law would make it illegal to hold a phone while driving in Oklahoma

A new law in Oklahoma could ban the use of all handheld devices while driving.

As KXII reports, Senate Bill 44 hopes to amend and strengthen current legislation. The new bill was introduced into the state Legislature last week.

As it stands now, it’s illegal in Oklahoma to text while driving.

That law, passed in 2015, is known as the Trooper Nicholas Dees and Trooper Keith Burch Act. Dees and Burch were state troopers who were struck by a motorist during a pullover stop. The motorist later admitted to being on his phone. Dees was killed. Burch was seriously injured.

If the new law passes, Oklahoma will be among the vanguard of states to pass a complete ban on holding a phone while operating a vehicle. Only 14 states have passed a complete ban on hand-held devices while driving.