High Plains Public Radio

Proposed law would make it illegal to hold a phone while driving in Oklahoma

By 6 minutes ago

Oklahoma State Troopers Nicholas Dees and Keith Burch
Credit KXII

A new law in Oklahoma could ban the use of all handheld devices while driving.

As KXII reports, Senate Bill 44 hopes to amend and strengthen current legislation. The new bill was introduced into the state Legislature last week.

As it stands now, it’s illegal in Oklahoma to text while driving.

That law, passed in 2015, is known as the Trooper Nicholas Dees and Trooper Keith Burch Act. Dees and Burch were state troopers who were struck by a motorist during a pullover stop. The motorist later admitted to being on his phone. Dees was killed. Burch was seriously injured.

If the new law passes, Oklahoma will be among the vanguard of states to pass a complete ban on holding a phone while operating a vehicle. Only 14 states have passed a complete ban on hand-held devices while driving.

Tags: 
Oklahoma
highways
cell phones
driving

Related Content

Fewer Oklahoma quakes in the next few years, study suggests

By Angie Haflich Dec 6, 2016
Ars Technica

Oklahoma could be in for a lot less shaking according to a research study that shows earthquake activity slows as wastewater injection is reduced.

Defeat of Oklahoma's "Right to Farm" Bill Will Have Little Immediate Effect

By Nov 15, 2016
Oklahoma Farm Report

Last week, Oklahoma’s controversial “Right to Farm” bill was defeated by voters. The state’s farmers and ranchers are now wondering what the short- and long-term effects of the bill’s rejection will be.

Where Do People Go When They Leave the Sooner State?

By Dec 1, 2016
StateImpact Oklahoma

Where do people go when they leave Oklahoma?

And when they move to the Sooner State, where do they come from? StateImpact Oklahoma decided to investigate, and you probably won’t be shocked to learn that the state’s large neighbor to the south is the main destination of migrating Oklahomans. But you might be surprised to learn that just as many citizens move from Texas to Oklahoma as go the other way.

Oklahoma Moves to Curb Tax Breaks for Wind Farms

By Nov 29, 2016
Larry Smith / Flickr Creative Commons

As wind energy becomes more economically viable in Oklahoma, momentum is building on a political movement to limit tax breaks to wind farms in the state.

As StateImpact reports, last week a panel that decides Oklahoma’s tax incentives decided to curb the credits being given to wind operations. The Incentive Review Commission has reported on ten different wind incentives under review this year.

Nebraska, Oklahoma Among States Considering Death Penalty Initiatives

By Nov 2, 2016
Omaha World-Herald

Next month, Nebraska and Oklahoma voters will go to decide state initiatives on the death penalty. In general, the trend in America is heading away from capital punishment.

As the Omaha World Herald notes, Nebraska is one of 20 states that have done away with the death penalty. Eight of those 20 states have done so in the last decade.

A rural peck of trouble

By Angie Haflich Dec 24, 2016
Kathleen Holt

Extreme rural living means less traffic, stunning country views that include a vast variety of wildlife, and caring neighbors. This lifestyle also increases the likelihood I’ll be calling the windshield repair tech on a regular basis. There’s something about traveling these routes that lends it to frequently pitted windows.

Colorado Tries Out Digital Driver's Licenses

By Nov 18, 2016
KDVR

Colorado residents may be changing the way they carry their driver’s licenses, according to KDVR.

The Centennial State is part of a pilot program that would make it one of the first states in the nation to offer a digital driver’s license. Colorado participants will download their license onto a mobile app.

Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas Have Some of Nation's Worst Drivers

By Dec 13, 2016
QuoteWizard.com

Some High Plains drivers are among the worst in America, according to a new study.

The insurance website QuoteWizard has ranked drivers in all fifty states. The site used a number of metrics, including total accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations, and fatalities, weighted to account for population.