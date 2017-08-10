Rabies Cases On The Rise In Colorado

Rabies cases are on the rise in Colorado this year.

As The Prowers Journal reports, the Colorado Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division sent out a release last week indicating the number of reported rabies cases in Colorado was on the rise in 2017.

So far this year, 93 animals have tested positive, 60 of which are known to have exposed domestic pets, livestock and humans. Most of the tested cases were along the Front Range, but some – mainly skunks, coyotes and foxes - came from Southeast Colorado,

All species of livestock are susceptible to rabies, with cattle and horses being the most often reported. Vaccines are species specific and are currently available for dogs, cats, horses, sheep, cattle, ferrets, raccoons, and coyotes.

Animals exposed to rabies may present as either more aggressive or tamer than usual. Nocturnal animals like skunks and foxes may be seen out during the day staggering, trembling, or weak. But any change in animal behavior should be noted.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website contains information on rabies and what actions to take if rabies is suspected.