Record-breaking High Plains storms leave thousands without power

Thousands of High Plains residents were without power on Sunday afternoon, reports Amarillo.com, after snowstorms blanketed the region and strong winds brought down branches and power lines.

The snowfall broke records for the end of May, across much of the area. According to Wes Reeves, spokesman for Xcel Energy, the power company was working to get more than 13,000 Xcel customers who’d lost power up and running again.

In Texas, most of these power outages occurred north of Interstate 40, stretching up to the Oklahoma panhandle border.

In Oklahoma, Tri-County Electric Cooperative reported more than 16,000 outages, mostly in Texas, Cimarron, Beaver and Morton County.

Weather is expected to grow warmer and milder on Monday across the area.