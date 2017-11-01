Reminder: When The Clock Falls Back, Change Your Smoke Alarm Batteries

TOPEKA — Daylight Savings Time begins Nov. 5, and as communities prepare to “fall back” one hour, the Office of the Kansas State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is urging residents to practice fire safety by testing their smoke alarms and changing the batteries. Alkaline batteries should be replaced at least once a year, and a good rule of thumb is to change the batteries when you change your clocks.

Kansas Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen stresses the importance of replacing outdated smoke alarms with newer models featuring 10-year sealed lithium batteries. The manufacturer date can be found on the back of the smoke alarm.

“Ensuring you have working smoke alarms in your home is the single most important step you can take to increase your family’s safety from a home fire,” Jorgensen said. “Purchasing and installing smoke alarms with batteries that don’t need to be changed annually is one of the most affordable ways to protect your family.”

The OSFM, through its “Get Alarmed, Kansas,” program, is working with fire departments across the state to deliver and install free smoke alarms, which also include Carbon Monoxide detection. For more information on “Get Alarmed, Kansas,” visit, www.firemarshal.ks.gov.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, almost two-thirds of home fire deaths resulted from fires in properties without working smoke alarms. A working smoke alarm significantly increases your chances of surviving a deadly home fire.

To protect your home, follow these smoke alarm safety tips: