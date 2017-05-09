Research suggests last year's biggest Oklahoma quake the result of years-old activity

By 2 minutes ago

Researchers Nate Stevens and Hannah Rabinowitz calibrating a seismometer near Pawnee, Okla.
Credit Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

New research suggests the strongest earthquake in Oklahoma history may have been caused by hydraulic fracturing that occurred years before the event itself, StateImpact Oklahoma reports.

The September 2016 quake registered a 5.8 on the Richter scale. The research is only the latest finding that suggests the unprecedented seismic activity in the Sooner State is a direct result of wastewater being injected back into the earth after the process known as fracking.

Last year’s quake was the largest manmade earthquake in history. The tumbler puzzled scientists, as the epicenter near Pawnee was not located in a region with a lot of fracking activity. However, the new research has traced the pulse of the quake to two wells that hit peak production three years before the earthquake.

Tags: 
earthquakes

Related Content

Study: Oil companies should reuse wastewater produced by fracking

By May 2, 2017
Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

A new study has found that the most practical way to deal with leftover wastewater from fracking sites is to reuse the water rather than simply disposing of it. As StateImpact reports, the report from the Produced Water Working Group suggests that wastewater injection can be reduced by reuse.

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Oklahoma energy companies

By Angie Haflich Apr 11, 2017
ARS TECHNICA

A federal judge last week moved to dismiss a lawsuit that environmental group Sierra Club filed against Oklahoma energy companies over earthquakes linked to oil and gas activity.

As KOSU reports, the Sierra Club filed the lawsuit last year in hopes the U.S. court would find Chesapeake Energy, Devon Energy and New Dominion violated federal waste management laws by operating injection wells that contributed to earthquake activity in the state.

Tighter Wastewater Regulations Can Lead To Fewer Earthquakes In The Midwest

By Mar 30, 2017

While scientists have gained a clearer understanding of what's causing recent earthquakes in the Great Plains, they haven't reached a point where people can let their guard down. That's according to Heather DeShon, associate professor and seismologist at Southern Methodist University.

"The earthquakes in Oklahoma and parts of Kansas ... have been linked to a process called wastewater injection," she says.

In that process, large volumes of salty, briny water are deposited into cavities in deep rock layers, says DeShon.

Oklahoma regulators work to ensure earthquakes don't return

By Feb 28, 2017
Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

Oklahoma continues to see a drop in the frequency of earthquakes in the state, after fracking regulation was put in place to quell the seismic activity.

But, as The Wichita Eagle reports, regulators are working to ensure that the number of earthquakes doesn’t rise again in the Sooner State.

Oklahoma regulators institute further fracking measures to battle quakes

By Dec 23, 2016
NewsOK.com

This week Oklahoma regulators released new regulations in hopes of further reducing the frequency of earthquakes in the Sooner State.

As The Oklahoman reports, this "fracking" plan is an expansion of previous responses to earthquakes linked to wastewater disposal wells. Recently the state has seen rapid development in the SCOOP and STACK formations in west central and south central Oklahoma. Almost half of Oklahoma’s 78 drilling rigs are in those two areas.